R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer 'Aap Jaisa Koi' to stream on Netflix from July 11

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) "Aap Jaisa Koi", featuring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead, is set to premiere on Netflix on July 11, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is described as a story "between an older man and a younger woman that celebrates love in the most unexpected of places, between two individuals who’ve stopped believing in it." Netflix shared the announcement on its official Instagram handle with the film's poster.

"This love story has been waiting for Aap Jaisa Koi Watch Madhavan and Fatima find love in 'Aap Jaisa Koi', out 11 July, only on Netflix," read the caption.

Madhavan's latest work is "Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh", also featuring Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday.

Shaikh will next star in Anurag Basu's "Metro... In Dino", a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2007 movie "Life in a... Metro". PTI ATR ATR