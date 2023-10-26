R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon-starrer series 'The Railway Men' to come out on Netflix in November

Mumbai: Actors R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon's upcoming series "The Railway Men" will make its debut on Netflix on November 18, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Shiv Rawail, the show is produced by Yash Raj Films' digital arm YRF Entertainment. Actors Divyenndu and Babil Khan also feature in pivotal roles in the series.

"The Railway Men" is set against the backdrop of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Leak, the world's worst industrial disaster, and inspired by true stories. It is dubbed as a "thrilling account of courage and a salute to humanity".

The series offers a poignant narrative of the unsung heroes - the railway employees of India, who went beyond their call of duty, trying to save the lives of hundreds of innocent citizens trapped in a helpless city, Netflix said in a press release.

It is the first project to come out of the creative collaboration between Netflix and Yash Raj Films (YRF). It is written by Aayush Gupta.