R Madhavan, Nayanthara's 'The Test' concludes production

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Actors R Madhavan and Nayanthara's upcoming cricket drama "The Test" has concluded production, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The film, which also features Siddharth and Meera Jasmine, marks the directorial debut of producer S Sashikanth, the founder of banner YNOT Studios.

The production company shared the news on social media and also posted a behind-the-scenes clip from the film's set.

"It's a WRAP for #theTEST. See you in cinemas, this Summer," YNOT Studios posted on microblogging site X.

Sashikanth has directed the movie from his script. He also produced the film alongside Chakravarthy Ramachandra. PTI RB RB