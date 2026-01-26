R Madhavan on receiving Padma Shri: It's not just an award but responsibility

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Actor R Madhavan, who was among 131 individuals recognised with Padma Awards 2026, said it's not just an award for him but a responsibility, and he will carry the honour with "dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment".

He was awarded with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, for his contributions to Indian cinema.

"I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honour, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength," Madhavan said in a statement.

The "Rang De Basanti" actor also thanked his family, mentors and fans. "This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public... Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me toward this moment...I consider this not just an award, but a responsibility," he said.

"I promise to carry this honor with dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment to the values it represents. My heart is filled with gratitude for this extraordinary endorsement and validation, and I hope to continue serving with integrity, humility, and dedication in the years to come," he added.

Besides Madhavan, singer Alka Yagnik, Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Bollywood veteran. who was posthumously awarded with the Padma Vibhushan, were among the awardees.

The Padma Awards are among India’s highest civilian honours, which are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year to acknowledge exceptional service in various disciplines.

This year, 131 awardees — five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri — were announced.

Madhavan's latest work is "Dhurandhar", where he starred alongside Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Gaurav Gera. The film was directed by Aditya Dhar and released in December, 2025. The second part of the film is set to release in theatres on March 19.