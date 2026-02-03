R Madhavan to headline Netflix's south drama series 'Legacy'

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Netflix on Tuesday announced "Legacy", a south Indian crime drama series, headlined by R Madhavan.

The streamer unveiled the show during the Next on Netflix event where it unveiled its India slate for the coming year.

“Legacy” centres on an ageing patriarch who races against time to secure his empire by choosing a successor before rivals tear it apart. The series explores power, ambition and succession within a crime-driven family setup.

The series is directed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by Kalyan Shankar. It is produced under the banner of Stone Bench Pvt Ltd.

"This is the convergence of modern-day streaming storytelling paired with cinematic elements that we love seeing on the big screen. So it’s the big-screen experience on the small screen. And it’s a story about power, featuring an ensemble of powerhouse performers," said Sekar.

The cast features Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, Gulshan Devaiah and Abhishek Banerjee.