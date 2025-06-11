Rachel Brosnahan to topline season two of Apple TV+'s 'Presumed Innocent'

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Rachel Brosnahan will headline the second season of Apple TV+'s legal thriller series "Presumed Innocent".

The second season will draw from author Jo Murray’s upcoming book "Dissection of a Murder", slated for publication in 2026.

Apple TV+ shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"Rachel Brosnahan will lead 'Presumed Innocent' season 2. Inspired by the debut legal thriller novel 'Dissection of a Murder' by Jo Murray. Coming to Apple TV+," the streamer posted.

Apple has yet to release an official logline but the synopsis from publisher Pan Macmillan offers a glimpse into the story, according to Variety.

“When Leila Reynolds is handed her first murder case, she’s shocked at how high-profile it is: the murder of a well-respected, well-known judge. This shouldn’t be the kind of case she’s leading; it’s way beyond her expertise. But the defendant, Jack Millman, is clear. He wants her, and only her," the logline read.

The first season of the series, created by David E Kelley, starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Nega in lead roles. It was based on the 1987 novel of the same name by Scott Turow.

Brosnahan earlier starred in the hit Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, which concluded in 2023. She will next be seen in filmmaker James Gunn’s highly-anticipated film “Superman” co-starring David Corenswet.