Radhika Madan's 'Sanaa' to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's "Sanaa", starring Radhika Madan, will have its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023.

Written and directed by Saria, the film has previously been screened at global festivals such as Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Saria said he is proud that "Sanaa" has been accepted by the audience across the globe.

"It's been phenomenal taking 'Sanaa' to audiences in all parts of the world and we are all so excited to meet our audience in Melbourne. IFFM has a rich history of bringing pathbreaking cinema to Australia and we’re proud Sanaa is included on that list this year," the director said in a statement.

"Sanaa", which revolves around an ambitious woman who is fighting an internal battle caused by unresolved trauma, also features Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Bhatt.

The 14th edition of IFFM is set to take place from August 11 to 20 and "promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian cinema as well as culture, offering over 100 films in 20 languages, discussions, and events for film enthusiasts and the wider community."