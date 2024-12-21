Rafi@100: Mohammed Rafi is my musical father, says Sonu Nigam

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) There can be no comparison between a father and a son. For Sonu Nigam, who considers Mohammed Rafi his "musical father", the very idea of comparing himself to the legendary singer is unthinkable.

After all, whatever he sings, he can never be quite like the master himself, said Nigam ahead of Rafi’s 100th birth anniversary on December 24.

"Rafi sahab was the prime reference point. It was like 'Be like him, he can sing a qawwali, a bhajan, a sad song, a high-pitch song, a semi-classical'. So that's what a singer should be like. He was my inspiration," Nigam told PTI.

It began right in childhood itself.

Nigam’s singer parents – Agam and Shobha – encouraged him to emulate the great Rafi who covered the spectrum of every genre and emotion through his effortlessly versatile voice.

"He (Rafi) has helped me be what I'm today and I still keep learning from him. He is my musical father," Nigam said.

The 51-year-old, sometimes compared to Rafi, gave his career's first performance when he was just four. The song was “Kya Hua Tera Vada” from the 1977 film “Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin”.

And on Tuesday, Nigam will pay tribute to his guru with a special concert in Mumbai to celebrate Rafi's 100th birth anniversary.

Regarded perhaps as the greatest playback singer of Hindi cinema, Rafi lent his voice to evergreen songs such as "Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya", "Kaun Hai Jo Sapnon Mein Aaya", "Aaja Aaja", "Parda Hai Parda", "Gulabi Aankhein" and "Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya" among many thousand others.

Nigam, popular for tracks such as "Suraj Hua Madham", "Kal Ho Naa Ho", "Saathiya" and "Abhi Mujhmein Kahin", is not worried about comparisons with Rafi.

"They will compare but they must understand but he is my father. You cannot compare a father and son. The father will always be the father. No matter what I sing, I will never be able to be like him," he added.

Rafi, the voice behind the movie greats like Dev Anand, Shammi Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Dharmendra and many other leading stars, passed away at the age of 55 in 1980 due to a heart attack. Nigam was only seven at the time.

"I've done hundreds of cover versions of his songs. That has been my net practice. I used to make notes from his songs and add pointers. I've studied Rafi sahab properly. I've gone into the detailing of Mohammed Rafi like nobody else.

"Rafi sahab was an amazing versatile singer. I’ve tried to imbibe that quality in me. I’ve also tried to sing all kinds of songs. Rafi sahab was an introvert, I'm not an introvert, I speak. Rafi sahab wouldn't speak that much," the self-confessed fan said.

He said he could never meet his idol but it doesn’t matter.

"He lives inside me so I don't really miss not meeting him," he added.

"I'm touched and humbled that I'm getting this chance to perform his songs on his 100th birthday." PTI KKP BK RDS RB RB