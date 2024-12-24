Rafi@100: Songs by the legend for all seasons and moods

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Mohammed Rafi once sang "Mujhko Mere Baad Zamaana Dhoondhega" and that has stayed true for his fans who still find solace in his songs.

He was born a century ago on December 24, 1924, and yet the songs sung by the iconic singer feel contemporary even after all these years, as if he never went away. Rafi, who died in 1980 at the age of 55, has over 5,000 songs to his credit, out of which there are chartbusters of every mood and genre.

This list is merely an attempt to scratch the surface of Rafi's varied discography. Here are some of the gems sung by the icon that instantly come to one's mind: 1. Romantic "Deewana Hua Baadal": Calling this song from 1964's "Kashmir Ki Kali" as the perfect, rosy romantic track won't be an understatement. Rafi probably was the first singer of Hindi cinema who introduced acting in singing and that's what he did when he playbacked for Shammi Kapoor in this number.

It was composed by O P Nayyar with lyrics penned by S. H. Bihari.

"Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar": A different actor but the same technique. In this song from 1961's "Hum Dono", Rafi sang for the evergreen Dev Anand, another romantic icon in Hindi films. It had music by Jaidev and lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi.

In this track, the hero lazily beckons the heroine (played by Sadhana) who lip synced to Asha Bhosle's vocals) to stay a bit longer with him. One of the finest examples of a conversational song, the heroine half-heartedly tells the hero that she must go as the night was nigh.

2. Party "Badan Pe Sitaare": One need not be born in the '60s or '70s to appreciate this timeless party banger. Even today no party is complete without this saucy, slightly racy but never vulgar song.

Picturised on Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala in the 1969 film "Prince", the dance track was composed by Shankar-Jaikishan and written by Hasrat Jaipuri.

"Jiya O": Another Shankar-Jaikishan and Hasrat Jaipuri combination with Rafi as the voice of Dev Anand from the film "Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai" (1961). This song sees the hero plead to his love interest, played by Asha Parekh, to reciprocate his feelings. Calling "Jiya O", with Parekh in a train and Dev Anand on a car roof, a predecessor of "Mere Sapnon Ki Rani" ("Aradhana") won't be totally incorrect.

3. Sad "Din Dhal Jaaye": This song, composed by SD Burman and penned by Shailendra, from 1965's "Guide" is the ultimate song of longing. The protagonist, played by Dev Anand, is seen nursing a drink as he pines for his beloved (Waheeda Rehman) who is listening to his pleas awake in her room.

"Ye Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaaye": Picturised on a disillusioned poet, played by Guru Dutt, this is the ultimate philosophical song that explores themes of materialism, corruption, and hypocrisy rampant in the world. This track from 1957's "Pyaasa" is written by Sahir Ludhianvi and scored by S D Burman. 4. Classical "Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re": This is one of the most popular Rafi songs which show his mastery over not only the art but also the craft of singing. It was composed on raga Hamir by Naushad with lyrics penned by Shakeel Badayuni, this track from the 1960 movie "Kohinoor" was picturised on Dilip Kumar and Kumkum.

"Ajhun Na Aye Balamwa": The song, picturised on Mehmood and Shubha Khote, is from the 1964 film "Sanjh Aur Savera". In this duet by Rafi and Suman Kalyanpur, the viewer sees Mehmood pose as this older music teacher to Khote's character for whom he harbours romantic feelings. The track was composed by Shankar-Jaikishan and penned by Hasrat Jaipuri.

5. Bhajan/Qawwalli "Man Tarpat": This bhajan by Rafi comes from the soundtrack of 1952's "Baiju Bawra". Based on raga Malkauns, it is a tribute to Lord Krishna. It had lyrics by Shakeel Badayuni and music by Naushad.

"Parda Hai Parda": Among the many qawwalis he sang, this track is one of the most memorable ones. "Parda Hai Parda" from 1977's "Amar Akbar Anthony" is a masterclass in complaining about one's beloved to the beloved herself without taking any names.

Penned by Anand Bakshi and composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, the song is picturised on Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor with appearances by Amitabh Bachchan and Mukri.

6. Patriotic "Ae Watan Ae Watan": This moving song hails from the 1965 film "Shaheed" and is both written and composed by Prem Dhawan. More than a song, it is a pledge to liberate the then India under the British Raj that freedom fighter Bhagat Singh (Manoj Kumar) takes just before he is sent to the gallows.

"Apni Aazadi Ko Hum": Filmed on Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala, this song is from the 1965 film "Leader". Written by Shakeel Badayuni and composed by Naushad, it is a song about the independence from the British occupation of India that still fires up the emotion of patriotism in the listener. PTI RDS BK BK