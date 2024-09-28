Raghavendra Rathore to style Diljit Dosanjh for European leg of ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Indian couturier Raghavendra Rathore is set to design outfits for Diljit Dosanjh for the European leg of the Punjabi singing sensation’s “Dil-Luminati Tour”.

The Jodhpur-based designer, who previously collaborated with the singer for the North American and Canadian legs of his ongoing tour, will create 12 different ensembles for Dosanjh which will blend traditional Indian aesthetics with modern design elements.

Rathore said it’s an honour to work with the singer once again.

"Diljit Dosanjh’s European tour is about so much more than music - it’s a celebration of our cultural heritage. He is not just an artist. He is an ambassador of Indian music and culture across the world...

"Diljit wanted something that was reflective of his roots yet modern and dynamic, a wardrobe that not only honours tradition but pushes creative boundaries. In this sense our synergies match - we both have a desire for Indian heritage to be represented faithfully in a global setting," the designer said in a statement.

Dosanjh, known for hits such as “GOAT”, “5 Taara”, and “Patiala Peg”, said when it came to clothes, Rathore was his only choice.

“His designs are true to our Indian culture and I am Punjabi at heart and wanted to represent that. I am thrilled to collaborate with him to share the beauty of our traditions and craftsmanship with the world. Together, we will create a truly unforgettable experience for my fans," he added.

For the European leg of his tour, Rathore has reimagined the bandhgala kurta, a look that has been made popular by the brand, to cater to Dosanjh's contemporary global fanbase.

Dosanjh will also perform in India next month with the first show beginning in Delhi on October 26.