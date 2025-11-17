'Rahu Ketu' to hit theatres on January 16, 2026

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The comedy film "Rahu Ketu", featuring the "Fukrey" duo Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, is set to release on the big screen on January 16, 2026.

Produced by Zee Studios and BLiv, the film will blend folklore, situational comedy, and sharp social commentary into a uniquely entertaining package, according to a press release.

Directed and written by "Fukrey" fame Vipul Vig, the film also stars Shalini Pandey in a leading role.

"At Zee Studios, we’re committed to championing stories that break the clutter while staying deeply connected to Indian audiences. 'Rahu Ketu' does exactly that. It taps into our cultural belief systems with a playful twist and brings together a lead cast that’s loved for their comic timing. We are proud to back a film that pushes the comedy genre forward with originality, relevance, and heart," said Umesh Kumar Bansal, CBO of Zee Studios in a statement.

"From the start, we knew 'Rahu Ketu' needed a team that could balance heart, satire, and scale. Vipul’s vision does exactly that. The film carries the spirit of entertainment we believe in, while giving audiences something genuinely new to experience. We’re thrilled to partner with Zee Studios and can’t wait for viewers to enter this world," added Suraj Singh, producer of BLive Productions.

"Rahu Ketu" also stars Piyush Mishra, Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial, and Manurishi Chaddha in pivotal roles. PTI SMR SMR ATR ATR ATR