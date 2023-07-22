Rahul Mishra to close India Couture Week 2023

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Celebrated fashion designer Rahul Mishra will bring the curtains down on the 16th edition of the India Couture Week (ICW).

The fashion gala, organised jointly by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai Motor India, will be held from July 25 to August 2 at the Taj Palace hotel here.

Mishra will present a collection that is built on the "core belief of uplifting artisans and highlighting Indian culture through 'We The People' initiatives that strives to draw enablers of couture, the artisans, to the face of this narrative", a press release stated.

"I am thrilled to be joined by ‘Hyundai’ this season, as a title partner for our Couture Festive 2023 showcase at India Couture Week 2023. With our shared visions of environmental consciousness, constant innovation and prime workmanship, this partnership feels natural and instinctual.

"With this showcase, we celebrate the coming together of cutting-edge technology and traditional values of simpler, sustainable living that shall shape the future," the designer said.

The range will be an extension of the couture fall 2023 collection Mishra showcased at the Haute Couture Week in Paris earlier this month.

FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi said Mishra has been making an impact across the world with his work.

"The FDCI is extremely proud of his success - both domestic and international - having been a part of his journey since the very beginning at Couture Week. Since Hyundai also wanted to focus on Indian craftsmanship this season, Rahul was the perfect choice as his collection is an homage to the Indian artisan," he added.

As part of the 16 years celebration, the India Couture Week will present 16 artistic showcases by renowned couturiers.

Participating designers include Anamika Khanna, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rimzim Dadu, Ritu Kumar, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Rose Room, Samant Chauhan, Shantnu Nikhil, Suneet Varma, Tarun Tahiliani and Varun Bahl. PTI RB SHD SHD