'Raid 2' featuring Ajay Devgn earns over Rs 100 crore at box office

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Ajay Devgn-starrer "Raid 2" has collected Rs 103.9 crore nett at the domestic box office, the makers said on Saturday.

Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, the film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It released in theatres on May 1.

Production banner T-Series shared the box office collection with a post on X handle. The poster had "Loved By Massed. 103.9 crore," written over it.

"A Raid that got the masses hooked! Book your tickets," read the caption.

The film is a sequel to 2018's release, which featured Devgn in the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik. It was also directed by Gupta. PTI ATR ATR ATR