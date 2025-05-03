'Raid 2' starring Ajay Devgn collects over Rs 30 crore at box office in two days

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) "Raid 2" featuring Ajay Devgn has earned Rs 32.76 crore nett at the box office in two days, the maker said on Saturday.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the film released in theatres on Thursday. It is a sequel to the 2018 film “Raid” that saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

Production banner T-Series shared the box office collection with a post on X handle. Along with a day-wise breakdown of the film.

"Raid 2" collected Rs 19.71 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. The film earned Rs 13.05 crore on the second day.

"Iss Raid ki goonj badi door tak jaayegi! Book your tickets. #Raid2 in cinemas now," read the caption of the post.

The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor.