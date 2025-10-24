Railways playing Chhath songs at stations to connect passengers with festive spirit

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Indian Railways has begun broadcasting Chhath songs at railway stations from Friday, marking the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja.

The Railway Ministry said this initiative aims to connect passengers with the auspicious spirit of the Chhath festival and make their journey more pleasant and comfortable.

"These devotional songs being played at railway stations during Chhath Puja are creating a sacred atmosphere for the devotees," a press note from the ministry said.

"At 30 major stations like Patna, Danapur, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Sonpur, New Delhi, Ghaziabad and Anand Vihar Terminal, these songs are giving passengers a taste of the fragrance of their home and culture, thereby infusing devotion and joy into their journey," it added.

Officials said that the railway administration has also made special arrangements for the convenience of passengers. For instance, holding areas have been created at major stations where passengers can comfortably wait for their trains.

"Apart from this, elaborate security arrangements have been made at the stations, which include deployment of RPF personnel and monitoring of CCTV cameras," the ministry said.

"This initiative is not only providing convenience to the passengers but also allowing them to experience the sanctity and cultural flavour of Chhath Puja at the railway stations," it added.

Officials said that the Railways is also gearing up for the safe and comfortable return journey of passengers after the Chhath Puja festivities.

"For the period of 28th October till November, 6,181 special trains have been notified to facilitate passengers returning to their workplaces after the festival season," a railway press note said.

It added, "Additional coaches are also being attached to existing services to accommodate the increased demand. Weather-proof holding areas are being created at major stations to manage large passenger inflows and provide convenient waiting facilities before train departures." Some of the stations where holding areas are being established include Patna, Danapur, Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Samastipur and Barauni in Bihar and Gorakhpur, Ballia and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.