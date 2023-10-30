'Rainbow Rishta', docu-series celebrating queer love stories, to premiere on Prime Video

Mumbai: Prime Video has set November 7 premiere date for "Rainbow Rishta'', an unscripted docu-series that follows six inspiring and heartwarming queer love stories.

The six-part docu-series is directed by Jaydeep Sarkar, along with story directors Hridaye A Nagpal, and Shubhra Chatterji.

According to the streaming platform, the series will give the world a unique, candid, and unflinchingly honest window into the lives of members from the LGBTQIA+ community.

It features stories from different parts of the country and showcases the real-life experiences of Trinetra Haldar, Aishwarya Ayushmaan, Daniella Mendonca, Aneez Saikia, Sanam Choudhary, Soham Sengupta, Suresh Ramdas, and Sadam Hanjabam.

"Rainbow Rishta" marks Prime Video's second collaboration with VICE Studios Production following the success of "Cinema Marte Dum Tak", a modern cult classic based on pulp-cinema of the 90s.

The series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.