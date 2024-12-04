Raj Kapoor@100: Retrospective to screen Showman's 10 films including 'Awaara', 'Shree 420', 'Bobby'

Mumbai: Ten films of Raj Kapoor, including "Aag", "Awaara", "Shree 420", "Sangam", and "Bobby", will be showcased at a retrospective to celebrate the birth centenary of the multihyphenate across India from December 13 to December 15.

Raj Kapoor's grandson and actor Ranbir Kapoor announced the gala last month during a session remembering his grandfather at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Titled 'Raj Kapoor 100 – Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman', the retrospective is presented by R.K. Films, Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

The screenings will begin a day before Raj Kapoor's birth anniversary on December 14 and conclude a day later. Shows of his films will take place across 40 cities and 135 cinemas at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis.

The movie tickets will be priced at Rs 100 across all participating cinemas, making the celebration as inclusive and memorable as the stories Raj Kapoor told on screen, the organisers said.

Randhir Kapoor, Raj Kapoor’s eldest child, said they want the audience to experience the magic and legacy of his father on the big screen all over again.

“Raj Kapoor was not just a filmmaker; he was a visionary who shaped the emotional landscape of Indian cinema. His stories are more than just films; they are powerful, emotional journeys that connect generations of viewers. This festival is our humble tribute to the greatness of his vision," Randhir Kapoor said in a statement.

We take immense pride in being members of the Raj Kapoor family, said Ranbir Kapoor.

"Our generation stands on the shoulders of a giant whose films captured the spirit of their time and gave a voice to the common man over decades. His timeless stories continue to inspire, and this festival is our way of honoring that magic and inviting everyone to experience his legacy on the big screen. See you at the movies!" he added.

Other films that are part of the retrospective are "Barsaat", "Jagte Raho", "Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai", "Mera Naam Joker" and "Ram Teri Ganga Maili".

Raj Kapoor, an actor, a director and a producer, was the son of film star Prithviraj Kapoor who carved his own identity, beginning as a child actor in "Inquilab" (1935). In 1948, he founded the iconic R.K. Films studio which produced enduring classics like "Awaara", "Shree 420", and "Sangam".

He was also one of the first actor-filmmakers who took Indian cinema across the globe, garnering a massive fan following in Russia, Uzbekistan, and Georgia and countries in the erstwhile Soviet Union.