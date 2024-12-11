Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday important milestone in Indian cinema journey: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Raj Kapoor’s centenary year marks a golden era for Indian cinema, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said while suggesting that his family should take the legacy of showman forward by making a documentary on his international "soft power”.

Advertisment

Modi met Raj Kapoor’s grandchildren and other members of the family, including daughter Rima Jain and daughter-in-law Neetu Kapoor, on Tuesday evening ahead of the filmmaker’s 100th birth anniversary on December 14.

"Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday is an important milestone of India cinema's golden journey. It began with 1947's 'Neel Kamal' and we are on course to 2047. It is such a contribution to the country when we look back at this journey of 100 years," PM Modi said.

"In the diplomatic world, we talk a lot about soft power. And at a time when this phrase didn't even exist, Raj Kapoor sahab established India's soft power all over the world. It was his big service to India," he added.

Advertisment

The prime minister then suggested that the family should capture the global impact of Raj Kapoor and his films through visual format.

"Can we do something, probably a film that captures Raj Kapoor's imprint on the hearts and minds of people of Central Asia... He had a big impact on their lives in Central Asia and I think we should resurrect it and connect it with the new generation. We should do something to link this and I think it is possible," PM Modi said.

Recalling the power of Raj Kapoor's movies, he narrated an incident about former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his deputy LK Advani.

Advertisment

"In the Jan Sangh era, there were elections in Delhi and they lost the election. So Advani ji and Atal ji said, 'We lost the elections, what should we do now? So let's see a movie.' "They went to see a movie and it was Raj Kapoor's 'Phir Subah Hogi' (1958) and then there was a new morning," he said.

He also narrated that he once visited China where the hosts were playing songs from Raj Kapoor's films.

"I asked my team to record it on a mobile and I sent it to Rishiji. And he was so happy," Modi told the family.

Advertisment

Alia Bhatt, who accompanied husband Ranbir Kapoor for the meeting with the PM, spoke about the resonance that Hindi songs carry all over the world and asked the prime minister whether he gets time to listen to songs.

"I do that because I like to listen to songs whenever I get a chance," Modi replied.

The Kapoor family, which also included Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, invited the prime minister for the upcoming Raj Kapoor Film Festival.

Advertisment

Spanning 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, the gala -- organised by PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation -- will be one of the most extensive retrospectives ever dedicated to Raj Kapoor's filmography.

Ranbir Kapoor said he will forever be grateful to PM Modi for interacting with the family.

"We had a lot of fun during our chat with the PM and we asked a lot of personal questions. He was very friendly with us. We were very nervous before the meeting but he was very good and made us comfortable and I really thank him," he added.

Advertisment

Kareena Kapoor Khan said it was her dream to interact with the Prime Minister.

"I'm so happy that on the occasion of my grandfather's 100th birthday, we got that chance. He has so much positive energy and he is truly a global leader," she added.

Alia Bhatt said it was a proud moment for the Kapoor family.

Advertisment

"With the energy, kindness and the way he welcomed us and the way he spoke about Raj Kapoor ji, he gave a lot of ideas and suggestions about what more we can do to take his legacy forward and to educate the world about him. We really loved it," she said.

Karisma Kapoor said she felt overwhelmed after meeting the Prime Minister.

"He gave a lot of love and respect to my grandfather and the family. I think this has been a monumental and memorable day in our lives. So thank you Modi ji for giving us this chance to spend time with you and interact with you," she said. PTI RB BK MIN RB