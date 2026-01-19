Raj Kumar Gupta collaborates with Junglee Pictures for his next film

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta, known for directing the "Raid" franchise and "No One Killed Jessica", has teamed up with Junglee Pictures for his next film.

Production banner shared the announcement with a post on Instagram on Monday.

"Two forces. One powerful story in the making. We’re excited to collaborate with writer–director Raj Kumar Gupta, a storyteller known for bold, rooted narratives that leave a lasting and successful theatrical impact. Stay tuned! This is just the beginning," read the caption.

The untitled film is said to "promise a gripping, intense narrative reflecting the director's signature style while pushing the envelope in terms of impact," according to a press release.

Gupta said the film is "conceived as a hard-hitting, immersive, engaging and entertaining theatrical experience". "I’ve always been drawn to narratives grounded in reality that also have the ability to connect with audiences on a larger canvas. Junglee Pictures has a strong legacy of backing thoughtful, content-led cinema, making this collaboration feel like a natural alignment. I’m excited to collaborate with Junglee pictures," he said in a statement.

Myra Karn of Junglee Pictures said the banner, known for projects such as "Raazi", "Talvar" and "Bareilly Ki Barfi", brings together heart, vision, and fearless storytelling. "Junglee’s bold innovative approach meets Raj Kumar Gupta’s unflinching storytelling, crafting stories that questions the status quo. This collaboration is special and I am honoured to be part of this dream team," she added. PTI ATR ATR ATR