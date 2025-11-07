Prithviraj Sukumaran Globe Trotter Look

New Delhi: Filmmaker S S Rajamouli on Friday unveiled the first look of Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, the antagonist in his upcoming mega project "Globe Trotter", starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

Billed as India’s biggest cinematic venture yet, "Globe Trotter" marks Rajamouli’s first directorial outing after the Oscar-winning global success of RRR, and his long-awaited collaboration with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

The first look poster introduces Prithviraj in a fierce, commanding avatar — seated in a high-tech wheelchair, exuding power and menace. The character, Kumbha, is described as a ruthless and intelligent new-age villain unlike any seen before in Indian cinema.

The unveiling marks the beginning of the film’s promotional journey ahead of the grand event, scheduled for November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

The event is expected to be one of the biggest in Indian cinema, featuring multiple reveals and behind-the-scenes showcases.

“Amidst the climax shoot on set with all three, there’s a lot more prep happening around the #GlobeTrotter event, as we’re trying something far beyond what we’ve done before. Can’t wait for you all to experience it on Nov 15th,” Rajamouli wrote on X.

After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known.



Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying.



Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair…… pic.twitter.com/E6OVBK1QUS — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 7, 2025

According to sources, the team is currently filming an elaborate climax sequence featuring all three leads -- Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran -- marking one of the most ambitious action set pieces in Rajamouli’s career.

The film event at Ramoji Film City will mark the formal beginning of it worldwide promotional campaign.