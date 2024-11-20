Rajasthan fourth BJP-ruled state to make 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat, has been made tax free in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Wednesday.

Rajasthan follows three other BJP-ruled states -- Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh -- in giving the tax-free status to the Vikrant Massey-starrer film, which released in theatres last week.

"Our government has taken a meaningful decision to make the film 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in Rajasthan," Sharma posted on X.

"This film realistically depicts that horrific period of history, which some selfish elements tried to distort to fulfil their vested interests. The film not only effectively exposes the reality of the then system, but also refutes the misleading and false narratives propagated at that time," he added.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is inspired by true events and also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. It is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures.

On February 27, 2002, 59 people, mostly kar sevaks, were killed when a coach of the Sabarmati Express train was set afire near Godhra station, triggering widespread riots in Gujarat.

The Gujarat Police had blamed a Muslim mob for starting the fire, while an enquiry commission constituted by the Railway ministry under the Congress-led UPA government claimed that it was an accident. Courts, however, convicted a number of accused chargesheeted by the police, validating its charge.

Sharma said the "unfortunate and heartbreaking" incident has been presented with utmost sensitivity in the film.

"This film must also be watched because only a deep and critical study of the past can help us understand the present and provide guidance for the future," he added.

BJP president JP Nadda, along with several party leaders, including MPs Baijayant Jay Panda, Arun Singh and Anil Baluni, on Tuesday watched the movie, which has been endorsed by top functionaries of the government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday, PM Modi, who was Gujarat CM at the time of the incident, said a fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time, while referring to "The Sabarmati Report".

Modi made the comments on social media platform X, reacting to a user's post praising the movie for "bringing out the important truth of one of the most shameful events in our recent history". PTI SDA RB RB