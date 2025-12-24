Rajasthan govt unveils film tourism promotion policy, offers incentives

Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Wednesday unveiled the Rajasthan Film Tourism Promotion Policy-2025 which is aimed at positioning the state as a preferred national and international filming destination by offering subsidies, incentives and simplified approval processes.

Releasing the policy, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage, desert landscape, historic forts, palaces and diverse natural locations were of global appeal.

"The new film tourism policy will help establish Rajasthan as a major filming hub and create new employment and skill development opportunities for the youth," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said the policy focused not only on financial incentives but also on easing administrative procedures to ensure smooth implementation and improve ease of doing business for filmmakers.

Under the policy, productions such as feature films, web series, television serials and documentaries shot in Rajasthan will be eligible for subsidies of up to 30 per cent of their eligible expenditure.

According to an official statement, the maximum subsidy has been capped at Rs 3 crore for feature films, Rs 2 crore for web series, Rs 1.5 crore for television serials and Rs 2 crore for documentaries.

Producers must incur a minimum expenditure of Rs 2 crore in the state for feature films and Rs 1 crore for web series, television serials and Rajasthani-language films to qualify for subsidies.

Productions giving more than 30 per cent screen time to Rajasthan locations will be eligible for the highest subsidy, while films completing at least 50 per cent of their shooting days in the state can avail the full incentive. Projects shot entirely in Rajasthan will receive an additional five per cent subsidy within the prescribed limits.

The government will also reimburse 100 per cent of location fees for shooting at state and central government-controlled sites for up to five days.

Films shot in Rajasthan that win international awards will be eligible for incentives of up to Rs 1 crore, while those receiving National Film Awards will get up to Rs 50 lakh.

To support talent development, Rajasthan residents studying or training at premier institutions such as the Film and Television Institute of India (Pune), Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (Kolkata) and the National School of Drama (New Delhi) will be provided scholarships.

Each year, 10 students will be selected for full tuition fee assistance of up to Rs 50,000 and a monthly stipend of up to Rs 5,000, the statement said.

The tourism department will also develop a comprehensive directory of filming locations and launch an online portal listing actors, technicians, musicians, choreographers and line producers, providing filmmakers with a single-window platform.

The policy mandates theatrical release thresholds for subsidised films and requires all beneficiary productions to give credit to the state government and the tourism department.