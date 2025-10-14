Rajesh Mapuskar to direct AI film 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman -The Eternal'

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar is set to direct India's first AI theatrical film, titled "Chiranjeevi Hanuman –The Eternal".

The film is "set to tell the legendary story of Lord Hanuman by blending India’s rich storytelling tradition with cutting-edge, generative AI technology", according to a press release.

Mapuskar, who won the National Award for his Marathi film "Ventilator" and worked as an assistant director on projects such as "Munnabhai MBBS" and "Lage Raho Munnabhai", said "Chiranjeevi Hanuman –The Eternal" fearlessly embraces innovation.

"Taking on a project that so fearlessly embraces innovation is both thrilling and daunting. I love exploring various genres in cinema and to tell a story using progressive technology like generative AI is very exciting for me. The story of Lord Hanuman is timeless, filled with strength, devotion, and purpose and it is a rare opportunity to steer a film that both honours India’s spiritual heritage and pioneers the future of filmmaking," he said in the statement.

"I am excited to join hands with Vikram and Vijay to explore storytelling in a completely new dimension and eternally thankful to be given this opportunity. I also look forward to working with a brilliant team of writers and researchers that are working to create a compelling story for movie-goers all across," he added.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network’s Historyverse, the film is set to release on Hanuman Jayanti in 2026.

Malhotra said the film represents a "bold leap into the future of filmmaking".

“I am a big fan of Rajesh’s work and have seen how, across films, he has brilliantly told emotionally deep stories that have connected with movie-watchers across the board. Bringing Rajesh Mapuskar onboard marks a major step in fulfilling our vision for a first-of-its-kind ‘Made-in-India’ spectacle that bridges timeless stories with cutting-edge innovation." "'Chiranjeevi Hanuman' represents a bold leap into the future of filmmaking and we are proud to be pioneering this space with some of the most visionary minds in the industry. Rajesh’s cinematic craft, his deep understanding of the story and curiosity to explore new creative paradigms make him the perfect choice to lead a film of this disruptive nature. This film is not just about AI, it’s about how we can use emerging tools to elevate stories that are timeless.” The film is being powered by a team of over 50 engineers from Galleri5, the tech arm of Collective Artists Network, in collaboration with cultural scholars, literary experts and writers to ensure narrative authenticity while re-telling the story.

Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network, added, “This project is about redefining how stories from our cultural legacy are told and experienced. We're excited to push the boundaries of creativity and technology and present a version of Hanuman’s story that resonates across generations and geographies." PTI ATR ATR ATR