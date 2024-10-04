Rajini thanks leaders, well-wishers for supporting during hospitalisation

Chennai, Oct 4 (PTI) Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth on Friday thanked political party leaders, actors, fans, well-wishers, and the media for extending him their support during his brief hospitalisation here.

The top actor also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being concerned about his health and for personally checking on him.

"My dear honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji... my heartfelt thanks to you for your care and concern regarding my health and checking on me personally," Rajini said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

Also, he expressed his gratitude to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, besides actors, well-wishers, fans and the media.

Rajini was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here on September 30 and on the following day underwent a non-surgical transcatheter procedure for a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart.

In a first statement following his discharge on October 3 night, Rajini said "my sincere thanks to all my political friends, people from the film industry who wished me a speedy recovery while I was in the hospital, to my friends, well-wishers, media friends, and to my fans who like gods keep me alive, have prayed for my recovery and wished me. I express my sincere gratitude to you all." PTI JSP KH