Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi greet PM Modi on birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) A host of cinema personalities, including Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Chiranjeevi, extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 74 on Tuesday.

Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat.

In a post on social media platform X, Rajinikanth said, "A very happy birthday to our most respected honourable Prime minister dear Shri @narendramodi ji. I pray to god to always bless you with good health and happiness." Kumar prayed for the good health and happiness of the prime minister. "Wishing you a very happy birthday, @narendramodi ji. We are all proud of what you are doing tirelessly for the country. I pray to God that you remain happy and healthy," he wrote on X.

Chiranjeevi said, "Happy Birthday to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji!May you have a long life filled with great health! May you be blessed with more strength to lead our nation to greater glories!!" Actors Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff also wished the prime minister on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May your leadership continue to guide our nation towards greater heights and achievements. Wishing you another year of great health and happiness," Shetty posted on X.

Shroff said, "Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday! @narendramodi @PMOIndia."