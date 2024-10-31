Rajinikanth greets actor Vijay over 'very successful' political conference

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday greeted actor-politician Vijay over the latter's "very successful" maiden political conference held recently.

However, the "Jailer" star refrained from commenting on any remarks made by the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader during his October 27 state political conference held in Villupuram district.

"He has held the conference very successfully. My greetings to him," Rajinikanth told in response to reporters' query on Vijay's political foray.

The top star was talking to scribes outside his residence here after greeting his fans on Deepavali.