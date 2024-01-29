Rajinikanth says his daughter didn't mean 'Sanghi' was a 'bad word'

Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said his daughter Aishwarya did not term 'Sanghi' a 'bad word' and only expressed her point of view that he was a spiritual person.

She had said "dad is a spiritual person who loves all religions and when that is the case why father should be described so (as a Sanghi)," the top star said.

Asked on allegations that Aishwarya spoke on the matter to promote the movie "Lal Salaam," he rejected the accusation saying "nothing like that." The film Lal Salaam is an Aishwarya directorial and set for release on February 9. The cast of the movie includes Rajinikanth.

'Sanghi' is a colloquial term used to describe a supporter or activist of the Right wing.

Aishwarya's certain reported remarks on the word and it being directed at her father had been keenly debated in many circles. PTI VGN SA