Rajinikanth-starrer 'Coolie' earns over Rs 200 crore at box office

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) "Coolie", featuring superstar Rajinikanth, has collected Rs 216 crore nett at the domestic box office.

The film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind projects such as Karthi's "Kaithi", Vijay's "Master" and "Leo", and Kamal Haasan's "Vikram". It released in worldwide theatres on August 14, alongside Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's "War 2".

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 65 crore nett at the domestic box office.

"Coolie" also emerged as the first Tamil film to gross over Rs 150 crore worldwide on its opening day. Its worldwide box office has already crossed the mark of Rs 400 crore.

The film features Rajinikanth in the titular role of a coolie who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses his former colleagues in a port town.

The star-studded cast also includes Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, with Nagarjuna as antagonist and Bollywood star Aamir Khan in a special appearance.

"Coolie" is Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and also marked his first collaboration with Kanagaraj.

Backed by Sun Pictures, the film is distributed by Pen Studios.