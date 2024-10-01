Rajinikanth undergoes procedure for heart blood vessel-related issue, is stable, says hospital

Chennai, Oct 1 (PTI) Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday underwent a non-surgical procedure for an issue in the main blood vessel of his heart and a stent was placed to seal off a swelling, the hospital treating him said, amid an outpouring of prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery.

He was stable, doing well and should be home in two days, a medical bulletin from Apollo Hospitals said.

The 73 year-old Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals, here, on September 30. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method, the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

"Senior interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the Aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular repair)," Dr R K Venkatasalam, Director, Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said in the bulletin.

He further said, "we would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be at home in two days." Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the health condition of the superstar was stable.

The minister said he had been in touch with the hospital authorities since the actor's admission and also enquired with the doctors there this morning.

"We enquired with the in-charge at the hospital. They said since Rajini was a big celebrity he was asked to get admitted in the night for a periodic check-up," Subramanian said.

Many wished a speedy recovery to the actor.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said in a post on the social media platform X: "I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajnikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery." Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the superstar a speedy recovery, and scores of the top actor's fans sent their prayers on social media and wishes, too, for his quick recovery.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder TTV Dhinakaran, actor-politician Vijay also wished him a speedy recovery.

#SuperstarRajinikanth was tending on social media platform 'X' through the day.

The actor's upcoming flick, 'Vettaiyan,' will hit the screens on October 10. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahad Fazil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati and is directed by Jai Bhim-fame T J Gnanavel. PTI JSP KH SA