Rajinikanth wraps shooting for 'Coolie'

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has completed the shooting of his upcoming film "Coolie".

Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for "Kaithi", "Master" and "Vikram", has directed the film. It is backed by production house Sun Pictures.

The production banner shared the news on its official X handle on Monday.

"It’s a super wrap for #Coolie," Sun Pictures wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes video on the microblogging site.

"Coolie", which marks Rajinikanth's 171st film, also stars Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.