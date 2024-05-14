Rajinikanth wraps shooting for 'Vettaiyan'

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth has completed the filming for his upcoming Tamil movie "Vettaiyan".

The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel of "Jai Bhim" fame and produced by A Subaskaran via Lyca Productions.

"Vettaiyan", billed as an entertainer with a message, marks Rajinikanth's 170th feature film.

Lyca Productions shared the update on its official X page on Monday evening.

"And it is a wrap for our Thalaivar! Superstar @rajinikanth completes filming his portion for 'Vettaiyan'," the banner captioned a picture of Rajinikanth from the set.

The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, who finished shooting his part earlier this month. Rajinikanth, 73 and Bachchan, 81, last collaborated on the 1991 Hindi film "Hum", helmed by Mukul S Anand.

Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan star in key roles in "Vettaiyan".

Rajinikanth was last seen in sports action film "Lal Salaam".