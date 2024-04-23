Rajinikanth's 171st movie is titled 'Coolie'; Anirudh Ravichander will compose music

Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj has been titled "Coolie", the director has announced.

The movie, which is backed by Chennai-based production house Sun Pictures, is the 171st film of Rajinikanth's career.

"We love you Thalaiva @rajinikanth #Coolie," Kanagaraj posted on social media platform X on Monday evening alongside a teaser of the much-awaited movie.

The director is best known for delivering Tamil hits like "Master", "Kaithi", "Vikram" and "Leo".

Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the upcoming film which will have stunts by action choreographer duo Anbumani and Arivumani, popularly known as “Anbariv”.

Rajinikanth was most recently seen in "Lal Salaam", directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

His upcoming movie is T J Gnanavel's "Vettaiyan", co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier.