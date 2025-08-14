Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' hits screens amid frenzied fan celebrations

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest flick 'Coolie' hit the silver screens across Tamil Nadu on Friday, with frenzied fans celebrating the latest entertainer from their 'Thalaivar'.

Significantly, the release of the movie coincides with Rajinikanth completing 50 years in cinema.

Crowds, mostly ardent fans of the star, swelled across cinema theatres early to catch the first day first show of the movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Fans danced to the beats of drums and burst crackers to mark the release of the highly anticipated, star-studded movie, which has top Indian actors Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna and Upendra.

Set to be a revenge saga, the cast also includes Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan.

Anirudh R has scored the music and the songs, including 'Monica', have become chart busters.