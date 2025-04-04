Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to be an Independence Day release

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming flick, 'Coolie' will hit the screens on August 14, the producers announced on Friday.

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the cast includes Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Upendra and Pooja Hegde.

"Coolie worldwide from August 14th," producers Sun Pictures said in a social media update.

The film, which has music by Anirudh, is expected to be an action entertainer.