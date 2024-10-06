Rajkumar Hirani to receive MP govt's Kishore Kumar Samman

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Director Rajkumar Hirani, known for films such as "Munna Bhai MBBS", "3 Idiots" and "PK", will be conferred the Madhya Pradesh government's Kishore Kumar Samman for the year 2023.

According to a press note from Hirani's PR team, the ceremony will be held in the legendary singer's hometown Khandwa on October 13, coinciding with his 37th death anniversary.

The Culture Department of Bhopal will present the award to Hirani, whose last film was 2023's social drama "Dunki", starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

The event, set to take place at the Police Parade Ground, will also feature 'Kishore Night', a special musical tribute to Kishore Kumar by singer Neeraj Shridhar and his team.

Previous recipients of the Kishore Kumar Samman include Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, and Shatrughan Sinha.