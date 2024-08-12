Rajkumar Santoshi completes shooting for 'Lahore 1947'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has finished filming on his directorial venture "Lahore 1947", starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

The period drama, also starring Shabana Azmi, is produced by Aamir Khan through Aamir Khan Productions.

According to a source close to the production, the shooting of the film wrapped up after an intense 70-day schedule.

"The schedule has been completed without taking any breaks. It's been a fantastic experience to see stalwart actors bring a magical quality to the film.

"Once the edit will be locked, there will be a few days of patch work… but largely the film has finished shooting. Raj ji has been excited with what they have been able to capture," the source said.

The plot details of "Lahore 1947" have been kept under wraps. The film will feature music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.