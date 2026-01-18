Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha name their daughter Parvati

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha on Sunday said they have named their daughter Parvati Paul Rao.

The couple shared a joint picture on their respective Instagram handles, which featured the actors holding hands with their newborn. "With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing. PARVATI PAUL RAO," read the caption.

Rajkummar, 41, and Patralekha, 35, welcomed their daughter on November 15, 2025, whch also marked their 4th wedding anniversary.

The duo announced the news with a post on Instagram. "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed Parents – Patralekhaa and Rajkummar. The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary," it read.

Rajkummar and Patralekha tied the knot on November 15, 2021, at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort in New Chandigarh after an 11-year relationship.

The two announced the pregnancy in July via a joint Instagram post with a graphic reading "Baby on the way".

Patralekha was last seen in the biographical film "Phule" alongside Pratik Gandhi essaying the role of Savitribai Phule. The film released in April.

Rajkummar's latest films include "Bhool Chuk Maaf" and "Maalik", he also appeared as himself in a cameo in the Netflix series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood". PTI ATR r