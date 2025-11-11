Rajkummar Rao completes shooting for 'Nikam'

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped shooting for "Nikam", a biopic on the public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

Rao announced the news by sharing a note from film’s direction team on his Instagram story on Monday.

The handwritten note expressed admiration for the actor, who essayed the character with "honesty and grace".

It read, "Raj sir ... it's honestly so hard to say wrap today. We have spent so many days living this world with you, watching you breathe life into Ujjwal Nikam with such calm, honesty and grace. It's hard to imagine this set without you now. Watching you build Ujjwal Nikam has been such a privilege.

"More than the actor, it's you we all will miss. You make people want to do better. You make it all feel simple again. This wrap doesn't feel like an ending. It feels like that moment after a long conversation when you don't really want to leave. We will miss the coat, the courtroom, and that unwavering stillness you brought into every frame," it concluded.

Sharing the picture of the letter, the actor wrote, "Thank you so much team #Nikam. This letter has my heart." Directed by Avinash Arun, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and also features Wamiqa Gabbi.

It also reunites Rao with Gabbi after "Bhool Chuk Maaf". Directed by Karan Sharma, the film revolved around Rao's character, who gets trapped in a time loop on his wedding day, and must fulfil a forgotten promise to escape it.

Rao's latest work is "Maalik". The film released in July and was directed by Pulkit. It also starred Manushi Chhillar, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Huma Qureshi. PTI