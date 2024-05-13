Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Srikanth' earns Rs 11.95 crore in first weekend

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) "Srikanth", a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla starring Rajkummar Rao in the title role, has raised Rs 11.95 crore at the box office in its opening weekend.

Advertisment

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film released in theatres on May 10.

T-Series, which has backed the movie in collaboration with Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, shared the box office update on its official X page.

"With the message of hope and inspiration, Srikanth sparks a wave of positivity among the audience and at the box office. #Srikanth in cinemas now!" the banner said in the post on Monday.

"Srikanth" follows the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment, ultimately founding Bollant Industries.

Also starring Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS