Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri on 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video': Comedy most challenging genre

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, who will be seen together in "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", on Thursday said comedy is the most difficult genre to do as an actor.

The family entertainer is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, famed for hits like “Dream Girl” and “Dream Girl 2”. The film is set to deliver a nostalgic blast from the past set in the vibrant 90s.

"Comedy is the most tough genre, whether you know it or not. It depends on a lot of things like writing, whether you inherently have that comic timing or not, your co-actors. But I’m glad I got a director like Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is known for making people laugh. In this film, every second line is a punch, there’s a lot of comedy in it,” Rao told reporters here at the trailer launch of “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”.

Dimri, known for her films "Bulbbul", "Kala" and “Animal”, said she had a lot of fun while working on “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”.

"There's a lot that I learnt while working with all these talented actors. There were times when while we were doing a scene, we just couldn't do the scene because we couldn't control our laughter. When Raj (Rao) would do a scene, I was just laughing, we had to do 10 to 15 takes because we couldn't complete the scene,” the actor recalled.

Dimri said while doing comedy two things are most important: timing and good co-actors.

“Doing comedy is very difficult. Luckily, I had the opportunity to work with such a fantastic director and such experienced co-actors. Every day I was learning new things. It is very important to work as a team with your co-actors, luckily all my co-actors here were so secure that they made sure my performance was good... You can't shine in a comedy alone by giving a good performance,” she said.

“Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” is Rao’s fourth release of 2024 after the hugely successful “Stree 2”, “Srikanth”, and “Mr and Mrs Mahi”.

When asked if he is trying to compete with Akshay Kumar on doing most films in a year, Rao said he admires Kumar but doesn’t consider him as a competition. The actor said he sometimes finds it difficult to believe that he is working with the people he used to admire.

"I have learnt a lot from Akshay sir. He is one of those whose films I have watched and learnt a lot from. He is a superstar, you don't compete with them, you love them, I am his fan.

"All these people -- Shah Rukh (Khan) sir, Salman (Khan) sir, Aamir (Khan) sir, Hrithik (Roshan) Akshay (Kumar) sir, we have watched them on the big screen and learnt a lot from them. They'll always be my superstars. I am so middle class even today that if Akshay sir calls me on the phone, I jump with excitement, show the phone screen to people that he is calling and then answer his calls." Actors Archana Puran Singh, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, and Mubeen Saudagar, round out the cast of “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”.

Both Rao and Dimri – who are teaming up with Shaandilyaa for the first time -- said they were laughing out loud when the director narrated the script.

The film is presented by the powerhouse collaboration of Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films in conjunction with Thinkink 000Picturez. It is set to hit theatres on October 11.