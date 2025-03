Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' to release on May 9

New Delhi: "Bhool Chuk Maaf", starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead, will now hit the big screen on May 9.

Written and directed by Karan Sharma of "Maharani" fame, the film was previously slated to release on April 10. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Maddock Films shared the update on the X handle.

"Apni haldi mein hi atak gaye Ranjan aur Titli! Kya unki shaadi ka din aayega kabhi? Pata chalega 9th May ko. 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' sabhi cinema-gharon mein," read the caption.

Rao's latest work is "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video". Gabbi most recently starred in "Baby John".