Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi to star in 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

New Delhi: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are teaming up for "Bhool Chuk Maaf", which is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 10.

The upcoming film is written and directed by Karan Sharma of "Maharani" fame. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.

Maddock Films shared the teaser of the film and its release date on its official X page on Tuesday.

"Din hai untees ya tees? Fark hai bas unnees-bees! Par yeh hai kya masla? Jaaniye 10 April ko in cinemas, tab tak Bhool Chuk Maaf ho! "Dinesh Vijan presents #BhoolChukMaaf starring Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi directed & written by Karan Sharma," the post read.

Rao's last seen in "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" and Gabbi's latest release was "Baby John".