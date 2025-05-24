Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi's 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' earns Rs 7.20 crore at box office on day one

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer "Bhool Chuk Maaf" has collected Rs 7.20 crore nett at the domestic box office on its opening day, the makers announced on Saturday.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, "Bhool Chuk Maaf" is directed by Karan Sharma. The film released in theatres on Friday.

Production banner shared the box office collection of the film on its official X handle. The post featured the film's poster with the box office numbers written over it.

"They didn’t just come to watch - they came to feel, laugh, cry, and celebrate together. Families across the country are giving their hearts to this one. Book your tickets now. Watch the biggest family entertainer packed with fun, laughter & all the feels now. #BhoolChukMaaf in cinemas now," read the caption.

"Bhool Chuk Maaf" revolves around a soon-to-be-married man who realises that he is stuck in a time loop and keeps reliving the day before his wedding.

The film also stars Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra and Ishtiyak Khan. PTI ATR ATR ATR