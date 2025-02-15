Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik' to release on June 20

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao's action thriller film "Maalik" is set to hit the big screen on June 20, the makers announced on Saturday.

Helmed by Pulkit of "Bhakshak" fame, the project is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

"Poore pradesh aur desh pe RAJ karne aa rahe hain MAALIK! @rajkummar_rao in and as #Maalik In Cinemas on 20th June, 2025," read the caption.

The makers also unveiled a poster featuring Rao in the titular role of Maalik. The actor presents a ruthless and intense look as the gangster in the high-octane action film.

Rao was most recently seen in “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”, co-starring Triptii Dimri. He will be next seen in "Toaster", an upcoming comedy from Netflix.