Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar jail after HC refuses deadline extension in cheque-bounce cases

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Actor Rajpal Yadav on Thursday surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities here, after the Delhi High Court refused to extend the deadline in connection with his conviction in cheque-bounce cases.

"He surrendered before the jail authorities at 4 pm on Thursday. Now the jail authorities will follow the standard operating procedure," a jail source said.

The high court on Wednesday refused to extend the deadline given to Yadav for surrendering to the jail authorities.

The counsel for Yadav, who was on February 2 directed to surrender by 4 pm on Wednesday, had told the court that the actor had arranged a sum of Rs 50 lakh and sought one more week to make the payment.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, however, rejected Yadav's application seeking extension of time to surrender, saying there was no ground to grant him the relief.