Rajshri Productions, fans celebrate 30 years of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Production house Rajshri Productions on Monday celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", billed as one of the most iconic and highest grossing Hindi films of all time.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the musical romance drama starred Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the lead with an ensemble cast of Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Laxmikant Berde, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, and Reema Lagoo.

The production banner shared a series of posts on its official Instagram account to mark the milestone.

In the first video, Rajshri Productions summed the best moments from the 199 minute-long film in a minute.

"As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', let's revisit the full movie summed up in 1 min that redefined love and sacrifice. Share your favorite moment in the comments below! #30YearsOfHAHK #prem #nisha #30thAnniversary #HumAapkeHainKoun," read the caption of the post.

In the next video, the banner shared the clip where Doctor Chacha, played by Satish Shah, recites a romantic sher right before the song "Didi Tera Devar Deewana".

The caption was: "30 years ago, Doctor Chacha gifted us the iconic line: "Dil Ne Kaha Dekhe Jo Jalwe Husn-e-Yaar Ke, Laya Hai Unhein Kaun Falak Se Utaar Ke." Have you ever used this charming line in real life? Drop a comment below! #celebration #Prem #Nisha #30thAnniversary." Released on August 5, 1994, "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" was Barjatya's follow-up to his superhit 1989 debut "Maine Pyar Kiya".

The Hindi film revolved around two close-knit families and their friends as they come together to celebrate the Indian wedding traditions in a journey marked by both love and loss. It was the highest-grossing Indian film at the time of its release, having grossed a reported earnings of Rs 127 crore.

Besides stellar performances by the cast, including the dog Redo as 'Tuffy', "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" continues to be popular for its soundtrack with music by Raam-Laxman and lyrics by Ravinder Rawal and Dev Kohli.

A user on X termed the film a "cult classic that changed the entire box office dynamics of Indian cinema".

"#HumAapkeHainKoun is credited as being a defining moment in Hindi cinema's box office history, and the beginning of a revolution in the Indian film distribution system. #30YearsOfHumAapkeHainKoun #30YearsOfHAHK #SalmanKhan #MadhuriDixit," wrote another.

Many shared a black-and-white picture of a crowd waiting outside a theatre playing "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" The film is a "significant part of pop culture", said one.

One of the X users said "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" was his "most-watched" movie in a cinema hall.

"Cant believe it's 30 years already. #HumAapkeHainKoun @BeingSalmanKhan @MadhuriDixit @AnupamPKher," he added.

"One of the iconic and evergreen Bollywood films #HumAapkeHainKoun has completed 30 years on the Box-office. #SalmanKhan as Prem and #MadhuriDixit as Nisha were. Thank you #SoorajBarjatya for this #HAHK which we can watch any day. #30YearsOfHumAapkeHainKoun #30YearsOfHAHK," read another post.

Himani Shivpuri, Dilip Joshi, Priya Arun, Ajit Vachani, and Bindu also rounded out the cast of the film.