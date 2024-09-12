Rajshri Productions warns acting aspirants against false casting calls

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Rajshri Productions on Thursday issued a statement warning aspiring actors against false casting calls on behalf of the production house.

The production banner, known for films such as "Nadiya Ke Paar", "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" as well as TV shows "Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki" and "Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli", said it has not hired any casting agents for their TV or OTT projects.

"We wish to inform you that there are individuals falsely claiming to be casting directors for Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd TV & OTT Wings.

"Please be aware that Rakhi Luthra and Valentyna Chopraa are the only authorized casting directors for Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd TV & OTT Wings," Rajshri Productions said in a statement shared on its official Instagram page.

Rajshri Productions has never demanded, nor will ever demand, any money from artists, it added.

"Any such requests for payment should be considered fraudulent. It should be noted that any person engaging with unauthorized individuals or sources shall be doing so at their own risk. Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd shall not be held responsible for any transactions or interactions with such individuals." The banner asked people to follow their official Instagram account @rajshriproductionscasting for all official information related to casting for TV and OTT projects.

"Thank you for your attention and vigilance,"