Rakesh Roshan pens a birthday note for Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) "Love you more every year", wrote acclaimed filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on social media as he wished his son and Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on his 52nd birthday.

Rakesh uploaded a fan edit picture of the actor, which featured Hrithik embracing himself as a kid on his Instagram handle on Saturday. "Duggu love you more every year. Happy birthday! Creative by @art_ofroshans. Thank you," he wrote in the caption.

Hrithik's latest work is "War 2". Released in August 2025, the film was directed by Ayan Mukerji and served as a sequel to the 2019 release "War". The film also starred Kiara Advani and JR NTR, who made his Bollywood debut with it.

Hrithik reprised the role of Kabir in the film.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, "War 2" was a part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Salman Khan’s “Tiger” movies and Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan”. The next instalment in the franchise is “Alpha”, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. PTI ATR ATR ATR