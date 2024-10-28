Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Karan Arjun' to re-release after 30 years

New Delhi: "Karan Arjun", a popular 1990s reincarnation drama starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is set to be re-released in theatres ahead of its 30th anniversary.

The Hindi film, which was originally released on January 13, 1995, will once again hit the screens on November 22.

"Karan Arjun" also starred Raakhee, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, and Amrish Puri.

Director Rakesh Roshan, who also produced the film, made the announcement on his X page.

"Karan Arjun aa rahe hai! Witness the reincarnation across the globe in cinema halls from November 22nd 2024. #RajeshRoshan @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk @itsKajolD #MamtaKulkarni #Rakhee #AmrishPuri @tipsofficial @PenMovies #30yearsOfKaranArjun," the filmmaker wrote alongside the trailer of "Karan Arjun".

"Karan Arjun" revolves around the titular brothers (Salman and Shah Rukh), who are reincarnated years later to avenge their father's murder at the hands of their property-hungry uncle (Puri).

At the time, the film emerged as a blockbuster at the box office collecting a reported earnings of Rs 43 crore.

Johnny Lever, Arjun, Jack Gaud, Ranjeet and Aasif Sheikh also rounded out its cast.