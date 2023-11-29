Rakhi Sawant gets interim protection from arrest in case filed by husband

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Bollywood actor and model Rakhi Sawant till December 7 in a case filed against her by her estranged husband for allegedly leaking the couple's private videos.

The Dindoshi sessions court granted temporary relief to Sawant after her husband Adil Durrani sought to intervene in her anticipatory bail plea.

As the hearing on the pre-arrest bail plea was being adjourned at her husband's behest to allow him to file his say, it will be proper to grant her protection, the court said, asking police not to take any "coercive action" against Sawant till December 7.

The suburban Amboli police has registered a case against Sawant under section 67A of the Information Technology Act on a complaint filed by Durrani.

Durrani has accused her of showing their private videos at several places to defame him.

Under section 67A, `whoever publishes or transmits in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit act or conduct are liable to be punished for a term which may extend to five years and with fine which may extend to Rs ten lakh.' Sawant's pre-arrest bail plea, filed through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, claimed that the sole intention of the complainant was to harass her. PTI AVI KRK